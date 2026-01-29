Residents tip off police as officers raid seaside hi-lo gambling ring in Bang Saray, arrest 11

PATTAYA, Thailand – Cheers from gamblers proved their undoing after fed-up residents alerted police, leading officers to raid an illegal hi-lo gambling ring and arrest 11 suspects at a seaside location in Sattahip on January 28.

Police targeted a house along the coastal road in Village 2 in Bang Saray after receiving complaints from concerned residents that a group was secretly gambling and making loud noises that disturbed the neighborhood.







Officers planned a coordinated operation, surrounding the area before identifying themselves and moving in to make arrests. Inside, suspects were found sitting in a circle, loudly cheering as they gambled on the roll of dice.

Authorities arrested 11 individuals — nine women and two men — and seized gambling equipment including three dice, one dice cover with tray, a scoring board, 620 baht in cash, and two decks of playing cards.



All suspects were taken into custody along with the seized items and handed over to investigators at Sattahip Police Station. They face charges of illegally gambling for property without permission, with allegations that participants took turns acting as dealers, in violation of Thai law.



































