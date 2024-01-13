Gold necklace robber nabbed by Pattaya police

PATTAYA, Thailand – 19-year-old Wuthikrai Punsang was arrested on January 11 as the main suspect in the robbery of a 32,000 baht gold necklace from 25-year-old Amarin Kokaeo on Soi 15 of Walking Street Pattaya on January 10. After the arrest at an unregistered room in Central Pattaya, police also found the alleged thief’s Yamaha motorcycle believed to be linked to the crime.







Wuthikrai confessed to the robbery, disclosing that he sold the stolen gold necklace for 22,000 Baht to a local gold shop in South Pattaya, using the proceeds for personal expenses and gambling. He said that he targeted victims while patrolling the streets on a motorcycle. Wuthikrai admitted guilt, apologized, and pledged to avoid criminal activities. He was charged for committing the crime anyway.





























