PATTAYA, Thailand – A British national and his pillion rider were injured after a motorbike driven by a Russian national collided with theirs at Soi Khao Pratamnak 5 in Pattaya on January 11. Aslanian Thomas, the British motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was promptly attended to by paramedics. His passenger, 20-year-old Phornapha Samranruen, suffered injuries to her face and body, received on-site medical treatment before being urgently transported to the hospital.







Dmitrii Bordiug, the Russian driver of a black Honda Forza motorcycle, said that he was proceeding straight when Thomas, who was ahead of him, unexpectedly executed a U-turn. Unable to react in time, Mr. Dmitrii collided with Mr. Thomas.

Pattaya police conducted an initial examination and documented the incident with photographs. Ongoing investigations will include a thorough review of CCTV footage in the area to determine the precise cause of the accident.





























