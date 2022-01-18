Girlfriend dies in jealous Pattaya man’s failed murder-suicide

A jealous Pattaya man survived a murder-suicide attempt that resulted in the death of his allegedly cheating girlfriend.

Paramedics found Teerasak Nakpream, 29, seriously injured with a knife in his chest at his Nongprue Moo 7 village home Jan. 16.

Lying near him was Apinya Sirijanda, 39, dead with five stab wounds to her chest, leg and hand.







A family friend, Noi, 48, told police that Teerasak had complained to her that Apinya had an affair. Noi said she implored him to remain calm, not resort to violence and talk out the problem.

But she said Teerasak tore off in a rage and later called her, confessing that he’d already killed his lover and now planned to kill himself. He told her to call police to retrieve their bodies.































