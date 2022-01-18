Thailand denies manufactures’ request to raise soft drink prices

The Ministry of Commerce has instructed officials to ban price hikes on carbonated drinks, in response to requests by major soft drink manufacturers to raise prices.

The order was relayed by Boonyarit Kalayanamit, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, following a recent meeting between the ministry and heads of relevant units.







Additionally, Minister Jurin Luksanawisit, who is also deputy prime minister, ordered authorities to establish a “war room” – with Boonyarit serving as chairman – to address issues of price gouging on commodities nationwide.

Jurin also discussed a proposal from carbonated drinks manufacturers to raise the prices of soft drinks, citing surging costs of transportation and other expenses.



The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) will soon hold talks with manufacturers, though the minister made it clear that they are not allowed to increase prices at this time.

Additionally, DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said chicken meat producers, major retailers and Marketing Association of Thailand have agreed to freeze prices of chicken products to alleviate financial burden of consumers.

Retailers such as Big C, Lotus and Makro currently offer whole chickens at 60-65 baht per kilogram, drumsticks with thighs at 60-65 baht per kilogram, drumsticks or thighs at 65-70 baht per kilogram, and chicken breasts at 70-75 baht per kilogram.

These prices will be applicable until further notice. (NNT)



























