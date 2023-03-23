Giant sea turtle washes up dead in Pattaya

The carcass of a giant sea turtle washed up on Pattaya Beach. Tourists walking on the beach around 3:30 a.m. March 21 spotted and smelled the turtle, which officials with the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center estimated had been dead for several days before washing ashore.







The turtle was about 80-90 centimeters wide, 100-120 centimeters long and weighing about 60 kilograms. Its age was estimated at 40-50 years. The only sign of injury was a damage back leg. The turtle was recovered and taken for an autopsy to determine cause of death.



























