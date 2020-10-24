Giant python eats 8 puppies, vomits 3

A giant python devoured eight puppies then added insult to injury for devastated Saraburi locals who watched it regurgitate the final three.







Residents near Sub Chaom Temple in Phra Phutthabat followed dog barks and yelps to a cave where they found a very fat, three-meter-long python just finishing its meal of 3-day-old puppies.

The angry locals called animal-control officers to take away the snake.

But the meal proved too much for the hungry reptile, which vomited out the remains of three puppies to the shock of all the humans in attendance.

Resident Rattana Sanwised, 48, said a local soi dog had given birth to a litter of eight pups and had been nursing them in the cave near the temple.





















