Huge Saturday set for Pattaya Halloween, Loy Krathong parties

Pattaya is setting itself up for its busiest Saturday since the coronavirus crisis began with Loy Krathong and Halloween celebrations plus the Bikini Run Oct. 31.







Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh led an Oct. 23 planning meeting for the main Loy Krathong party at Central Road on Pattaya Beach. City officials and police met with organizer Next Page Thailand Co. to discuss public relations, traffic, safety, security and Covid-19 precautions, including limiting the number of participants to control crowd sizes.

The main stage will feature the krathong contest from 9 a.m. where flowery floats made of natural materials will be judged and awarded prizes. The main event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., features art, culture, handicrafts and tourism.

The stage will feature Thai cultural performances and a concert from famous folk artist Kong Huay Rai and the Sea Dog Band.

At the same time, the Bikini Run will be going from 4-11 p.m. and bars along the beach will be celebrating Halloween and Loy Krathong.











