Gerrit Niehaus celebrates 85th birthday in grand style

PATTAYA, Thailand – There’s nothing quite as beautiful as celebrating a birthday and few know how to do it better than Anselma and Gerrit Niehaus. On February 5th, 2023, amidst the lush surroundings of the Thai Garden Resort, family and close friends gathered to commemorate Gerrit Niehaus’ 85th birthday in a truly magnificent celebration.

The ambiance was nothing short of grand, with the house band of the Thai Garden Resort providing delightful entertainment. As a special treat, renowned German singer Elise Wehrle serenaded the birthday boy with some soulful melodies, adding an extra layer of charm to the festivities.







Anselma Niehaus, the mastermind behind every detail, orchestrated the event with her signature grace and precision. From selecting the delectable menu to arranging the perfect birthday cake, every aspect was meticulously curated to perfection.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the heartfelt speeches delivered by close friends of Gerrit. Reiner “Calli” Calmund, the famous Cooking Show and TV sports journalist, regaled the guests with amusing anecdotes from Gerrit’s life, eliciting laughter and fond memories.

A particularly poignant moment came when legendary soccer trainer Christoph Daum took the stage. Despite facing personal challenges, Daum spoke emotionally about the remarkable character of Gerrit Niehaus. “Gerrit has never thought about himself; he was always ready to help others,” Daum remarked, his words resonating deeply with everyone present.

In his own heartfelt speech, Gerrit expressed gratitude to all the guests and friends for their presence and well wishes. He made special mention of his Thai friends, General Bungerd Wadwaree and General Lertrat Ratanavanich, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout the years.

As Elise Wehrle’s melodic voice filled the air with the timeless classic “Es sollen dir Rote Rosen regnen,” the staff brought out the birthday cake, signalling the culmination of the evening’s festivities. Joined by all in a rendition of the traditional birthday song, the moment was one of pure joy and camaraderie.

On behalf of Pattaya Mail, we extend our warmest wishes to Mr. Gerrit Niehaus on this special milestone. May your days continue to be filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories for years to come. Happy Birthday, Gerrit!































