German tourist dies after plunge from five-star Pattaya beach hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist tragically fell to his death from a five-star hotel along Pattaya Beach. The incident occurred near the entrance of an adjacent shopping mall.

Hotel staff quickly responded by setting up metal barriers approximately 10 meters from where 57-year-old Martin Bernhard Roder’s body was found and covered the area with a white canopy to shield the scene from onlookers. Despite their efforts, numerous Thai and foreign tourists witnessed the aftermath in a state of shock.









Roder had been staying in a room on the 33rd floor of the luxury hotel. Upon investigation, authorities found no signs of struggle or robbery in his room. The only item of interest was a bottle of allergy medication, which has been collected as evidence. Eyewitness accounts from hotel staff revealed that they saw Roder’s body fall from the building, striking a plant pot near the mall entrance. The loud impact and the subsequent sight of the body caused considerable alarm and distress among bystanders.







This tragic plunge marks the fourth fatal fall in Pattaya in June. The first incident occurred on June 1, involving a 23-year-old Thai man. The second took place on June 3, when a 38-year-old Russian tourist fell to his death. The third incident followed on June 4, claiming the life of a 43-year-old American tourist.





































