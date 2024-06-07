A very entertaining morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was another Words & Music presentation at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, May 22. Three very talented performers returned to provide a most enjoyable morning.

Barry Upton was joined by Coco Zhu and Dhudz Legaspi. Barry is a very well-known music entertainer and producer in Pattaya and has appeared at the PCEC many times; often introducing new musical talent appearing in Pattaya. Coco and Dhudz have also previously appeared at one or more of the PCEC’s Words & Music mornings where they provided their backgrounds, interest in music, and how they came to be in Pattaya.







Consequently, for this meeting, it was mostly songs with several being original. Barry was first up singing his song “I Luv My Job” expressing his devotion and gratitude to his partner, and how he enjoys his job of loving her. Barry then invited Coco who is a very talented singer and collaborator in his studio. Together, they performed a duet of an old song, with him singing the Elvis part and her singing the opera part. They also invited questions from the audience.

Barry and Coco then presented three new songs that they have written and produced together, and plan to release in England. The songs, “I Care about Love”, “I Love You Long Time”, and “Deliciously a Girl”, were upbeat and catchy, showcasing Coco’s versatile voice. The event concluded with Coco and Dhudz, performing two opera duets, “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Time to Say Goodbye”. They impressed the audience with their powerful and harmonious vocals, receiving a warm applause.







MC Ren Lexander then brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of the meeting, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQ1oF_YqMg0. For information on where the entertainers will be performing next, visit their Facebook pages: Barry Upton: https://www.facebook.com/barry.upton.754

Coco Zhu: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091838703069

Dhudz: https://www.facebook.com/bryan.borja









































