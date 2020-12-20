Samut Sakhon Province in Thailand closely monitored against spread of Covid-19

Samut Sakhon – After finding over 500 people infected with COVID-19, Samut Sakhon’s provincial administration has already implemented a lockdown and taken stringent measures all over the province.

As a result of having 1,192 people who were mostly foreign laborers tested, over 500 of them were diagnosed positive but without symptoms. Still, there are many who are waiting for their results and more who haven’t been examined. As the province expects that there will be more infections, the province has already brought in lockdown measures since last night (DEC 19).







The measures implemented by the provincial authorities comprise requesting residents to avoid traveling out of the province, designating disease control areas by closing the seafood market and nearby facilities including schools, department stores, nurseries, sports’ gyms, and more for 14 days from December 19 to January 3.

Restaurants are allowed to stay open for takeaway meals only, except those operating in hospitals.









Convenience stores must be closed from 10 PM to 6 AM, while markets can open for only six hours a day. Both places must limit the number of customers.

In the meantime, Samut Sakhon’s residents are asked to stay in their accommodation from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Most importantly, foreign laborers are prohibited from going outside the province, while Thai nationals must be screened at checkpoints and inform the officers of their destination before leaving. (NNT)







