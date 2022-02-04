Gambling civil servant busted for Chonburi gold shop robbery

A subdistrict government worker was arrested for allegedly robbing a Chonburi gold shop of a 7-baht-weight in jewelry.

Kannapat Srisawad, 43, was captured Feb. 3 on Soi Marbpoing 11 in Phanat Nikhom District. Police found one of three stolen chains on him.







The Pan Thong District resident and employee of Khok Pho Subdistrict in Pattani reportedly confessed to the robbery of Yaowarat Gold in the Lotus department store, saying he needed the money to pay off about 50,000 baht in football gambling debts. He said the men he owed money to were increasingly impatient.



Clerk Sunitta Imsuwanruthai said Kannapat feigned interest in three necklaces, weighing 1-, 2- and 3-baht-weight. He suddenly grabbed the 206,000-baht in chains from the counter and ran out the door.

Phuwanat Natungmon, a 49-year-old watch salesman at the shop, ran after Kannapat and shouted for help, but the thief escaped on a Honda Wave parked outside the mall.

Police said Kannapat had pawned much of the gold at Sin Muang Chon Pawnshop in Muang District. He spent 14,000 baht to buy a cellphone, 1,500 baht to get an electric drill out of hock, and 1,000 baht to pay for a debt.

He was charged with robbery.

































