Thai Princess Sirindhorn will attend the opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing and will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Friday.

Wang said Princess Sirindhorn is an old friend of the Chinese people and symbolizes that China and Thailand are as close as family, according to the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.







China highly appreciates that the Thai royal family always pursues friendly China policy and would make joint efforts with Thailand to make bilateral relations better and more amicable.

Princess Sirindhorn thanked China for helping Thailand fight the pandemic and highly appraised bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Noting that she has visited China nearly 50 times, Princess Sirindhorn said she planned to publish a new book to introduce history and achievements of the Communist Party of China, and added she would continue to visit China and further deepen research to this end.

Wang Yi said, in the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China and Thailand stood with each other with unity and solidarity to tide over difficulties.







China was the first country to provide vaccines to and also the biggest source of the vaccines of Thailand.

Both sides noted that the two countries would continue to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, such as education and culture, youth exchanges, traditional medicine and technological innovation, so as to inject sustained impetus into bilateral relations and cultivate more successors of China-Thailand friendship. (TNA)




























