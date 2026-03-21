Fuel shock hits Pattaya as island and fishing trip operators face soaring costs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rising global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East are beginning to impact the tourism sector in Pattaya, as passenger boat operators report mounting fuel costs that are increasingly difficult to absorb.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel has pushed energy prices upward in international markets, creating ripple effects for businesses that rely heavily on fuel, including marine transport services operating along the Pattaya coastline.

Passenger boats serving routes between Pattaya and Koh Larn, one of the area’s most popular tourist destinations, are among those feeling the pressure. Operators say higher fuel costs are making daily operations more challenging.

Rueangrit Ngernpiam, owner of the passenger boat Puang Phayom, said operators have already begun to feel the strain as fuel prices climb. In some cases, they have also faced temporary supply shortages, complicating scheduling and trip management.

Despite the rising costs, operators have so far maintained the existing fare of 30 baht per passenger in an effort to avoid discouraging tourists from visiting Koh Larn. Both Thai and international visitors continue to travel to the island regularly, keeping passenger demand steady.







However, operators warn that if fuel prices continue to climb, fare increases may become unavoidable.

Industry observers say the situation could eventually affect not only boat operators but also the wider tourism economy in Pattaya if costs continue rising, potentially impacting travel prices, tour services, and other local businesses dependent on tourism.



































