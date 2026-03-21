Motorists say ‘Price doesn’t matter, just let us fill up’ as fuel queues stretch in Sri Racha

PATTAYA, Thailand – Long lines of motorists stretched for more than a kilometer outside a fuel station operated by Thai Oil in Sri Racha on March 20, as drivers rushed to refill their tanks after learning the station was allowing fuel purchases without strict limits.

The station, located in front of the Thai Oil Refinery in Thung Sukhla, saw heavy traffic from early morning as residents and transport operators flocked to fill up amid concerns about fuel availability and rising global oil prices linked to tensions involving Iran, United States, and Israel.

According to on-site observations, vehicles lined up for more than one kilometer while station staff were deployed to manage the queues and keep traffic orderly. Many motorists were seen bringing additional fuel containers and large jerry cans to store extra fuel.

The cooperative fuel station said it has sufficient supply and continues operating daily from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to serve the public.

Viroj Yimsawat, a 57-year-old trailer truck driver, said he traveled to the station after hearing it allowed fuel purchases without strict limits.







“Right now it’s very difficult to find fuel at some stations,” he said. “Friends of mine have been waiting for two days in Singburi just to refill their trucks. Here in Chonburi we can still get fuel, so I came to queue.”

He added that some stations have either run out of fuel or imposed strict limits on how much motorists can buy, forcing drivers to search from station to station with nearly empty tanks.

Many motorists said they understand that higher fuel prices are driven by global factors, but their main concern is ensuring fuel remains available.



“If the price has to go up, people can accept it,” he said. “But we just want to make sure there’s fuel available.”

Station staff confirmed that after news spread that the station was allowing motorists to refill without strict limits, the number of customers surged dramatically, prompting the deployment of additional personnel to organize traffic and manage the queues.



































