Fuel price surge threatens Samae San fishermen and Pattaya seafood prices

PATTAYA, Thailand – Escalating military tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran are beginning to ripple through the global economy, particularly in the energy sector, with fishermen in Thailand already feeling the impact.

The conflict has disrupted oil exports from the Persian Gulf region while some producers have reduced output, tightening global supply and pushing oil prices higher. As a result, fuel costs in Thailand have begun to rise, affecting operating expenses across many sectors, especially the fishing industry, which relies heavily on fuel to power boats.

Prasert Pitakkorn, president of the Chong Samae San Fisheries Association in Samae San, said local fishermen are already struggling with the sharp increase in fuel prices.

He explained that the price of “green diesel,” the type of fuel commonly used by fishing vessels and supplied at sea, jumped by 4.60 baht per liter last Sunday. The price now exceeds 22 baht per liter and could rise further if global oil prices continue climbing.

“Most fishing boats are already operating with very small profit margins, and many are losing money,” Prasert said. “When fuel prices jump like this, it makes things even harder. If prices keep rising, fishermen simply won’t be able to survive.”







He urged the government to consider maintaining price controls on fuel used by the fishing sector, particularly green diesel, to help ease the burden and allow fishermen to continue operating.

Small-scale fishermen who buy fuel from onshore fuel stations are also beginning to feel the pressure. Current fuel price stabilization measures are expected to expire within about 15 days, raising concerns that another round of increases could soon follow.



The rising cost of fuel may not only affect fishermen but could also ripple through the local economy. As operating costs increase, seafood prices in nearby markets and restaurants in Pattaya could eventually climb as well, potentially affecting both residents and tourists who rely on the city’s popular seafood industry.

Local fishermen warn that if fuel prices continue to surge amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East, the cost of heading out to sea could become unsustainable for many vessels, reducing supply and placing additional pressure on seafood prices across the region.



































