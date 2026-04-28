Thai travelers shift to short-haul getaways as Rayong leads holiday search surge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai travelers are increasingly opting for short-distance trips that are easier to plan, favoring shorter travel times and more convenient transportation, according to Agoda.

The digital travel platform reported a significant rise in accommodation searches for the upcoming National Labor Day and Coronation Day holidays (April 30–May 4, 2026) compared to the same period last year. This trend reflects growing interest in both domestic and international destinations.

Rayong emerged as the fastest-growing domestic destination with a 44% jump in searches, followed by Pattaya (40%), Chonburi (29%), Koh Samet (22%), and Hua Hin/Cha-am (19%). The popularity of Rayong is partly attributed to its seasonal fruit orchards and agro-tourism activities.







Rising travel costs and a preference for budget-friendly, flexible options are driving these shifts in behavior. While destinations further from Bangkok like Chiang Mai (28%) and Krabi (13%) also saw growth, international searches were dominated by short-haul cities. Ho Chi Minh City led with a 134% increase, followed by Da Nang (58%) and Hong Kong (2%). Seoul was the only long-haul destination in the top rankings, rising 49% as travelers sought to experience the spring season.

Akkaporn Rodkhong, Agoda’s Director for Thailand and Indochina, noted that travelers are becoming more budget-conscious, prioritizing simplicity and convenience. “Demand is clearly shifting toward nearby destinations that require less planning,” she said. (TNA)

















































