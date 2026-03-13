Pattaya moves to eliminate ticks and fleas from stray dogs on Pratumnak Hill park

PATTAYA, Thailand – Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, led a team of veterinary officials and city botanical staff to tackle a tick and flea problem linked to stray dogs at a public park on Pratumnak Hill after complaints from residents and people exercising in the area.

City officials carried out insecticide spraying around the park and captured several stray dogs for relocation to the city’s animal care facility as part of efforts to reduce the infestation and improve conditions for park users.

Manot said the tick and flea outbreak was linked to the large number of stray dogs living around Pratumnak Hill. The problem has been worsened by regular feeding of the animals by visitors and by the dry-season conditions, which allow ticks and fleas to multiply rapidly.

As a result, people using the park for jogging and exercise have reported fleas jumping onto their clothing and attaching to their arms, legs, and feet.

Following public complaints, veterinary teams inspected the site and confirmed the infestation. Officials then mobilized staff to spray insecticide across affected areas to control the spread of ticks and fleas and reduce the impact on residents and visitors.







Pattaya City has also asked members of the public who bring food for stray dogs on Pratumnak Hill to help maintain cleanliness by properly disposing of food containers and leftovers in garbage bins rather than leaving them scattered around the park.

Officials say the cooperation will help keep the public park clean while preventing conditions that allow ticks and fleas to spread.



































