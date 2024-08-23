Pattaya poised to become Thailand’s creative economy and film industry hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) organized a press briefing and study tour in Pattaya, Chonburi Province on 22-23 August 2024, highlighting Pattaya’s potential as a central hub for the country’s burgeoning film industry and creative economy. A total of 25 foreign media members from various countries, such as Singapore, Germany, France, India, Vietnam, Japan, and Russia, attended the event.

The first day began with an exploration of the Pattaya Film Festival at the Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center, where the Director of the Thai Film Archive elaborated on Pattaya on its path to move forward to the City of Film.







The program continued with a formal opening ceremony at the Ravindra Beach Resort and Spa Hotel. In her opening remarks, Ms. Arunya Keatkeaw, Deputy Director-General of the PRD, underscored the strong points of Pattaya to turn into a “City of Film.” Following her address, Siwat Bunkerd, Ph.D., the Deputy Permanent Secretary of Pattaya City, outlined the city’s strategic initiatives aimed at attracting international filmmakers and nurturing local talent.

A panel discussion, held later, provided a deep dive into the future of Pattaya as a gateway to the creative economy and a key player in the global film industry. Esteemed speakers included M.R.Chalermchatri Yukol, the President of the Film and Series Subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee; Ms. Nuanvan Daraswasdi, Expert in Policy and Strategy from the Ministry of Culture; and Ms. Panidapa Suankaew, Ph.D., from the Thailand Film Office. Rounding off the discussion was Mr. Apinat Siricharoenjit, Managing Partner and Producer of Living Films.



At the closing ceremony, Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem, PRD’s Director-General emphasized that Pattaya is more than just a scenic location. With so much potential, this city is poised to take center stage in the film and creative industries. (PRD)











































