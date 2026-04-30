From Pattaya’s Songkran highs to low season blues Jomtien businesses fight to stay afloat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism in Pattaya has begun to slow as the city enters its annual low season, with Jomtien Beach seeing a noticeable drop in activity following the recent Songkran holiday period.

A field survey conducted on April 30 found that the usually lively beachfront appeared significantly quieter compared to the festive weeks earlier this month. The slowdown is being attributed to multiple factors, including extreme heat, the approaching school term, and a decline in international arrivals.







Local business operators—from beachfront restaurants and small shops to hotels and tourism services—are now feeling the impact of reduced foot traffic. Many have begun adjusting their operations by cutting costs, reducing staffing, and introducing promotions in an effort to maintain cash flow and sustain their businesses during the off-peak period.

Despite the downturn, the low season presents opportunities for travelers. Accommodation prices have dropped, transport promotions are becoming more common, and tourist attractions are less crowded—conditions that some operators say could be leveraged to attract domestic visitors and niche markets.

Business owners are calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to organize events and campaigns that can help draw visitors back to Pattaya during the quieter months.

Meanwhile, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Jatuporn Buruspat revealed that the government is preparing to convene the first meeting of its newly established economic cabinet next Monday. A key agenda item will be the “Thai Chuay Thai Plus” economic stimulus framework, which includes measures such as co-payment schemes, energy transition initiatives, and financial relief programs aimed at supporting the public during economic uncertainty.

The government aims to roll out the package by June 1, with the goal of boosting domestic spending and supporting a broader economic recovery.























































