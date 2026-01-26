From bar to roadside intoxicated tourist rescued in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien assisted an intoxicated foreign tourist who was found lying on the roadside near Rompho Market in Jomtien on January 26.

Jomtien municipal officers responded after reports of a foreign man appearing heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate clearly. Upon arrival, officers found the tourist in a disoriented state, slurring his speech and unaware of his surroundings.

Officers woke him, checked that he was safe and uninjured, and worked to identify his accommodation. After confirming his lodging, they escorted him back safely, concluding the operation without incident.







Authorities emphasized that the assistance was provided to ensure public safety, noting that no one was left behind or abandoned. While the incident ended safely, the tourist will likely remember his Pattaya holiday as one that included an unexpected night on the roadside after drinking too much.

Municipal officials continue to urge visitors to drink responsibly and look after their own safety, particularly in busy tourist areas late at night.









































