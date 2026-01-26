Candle sparks fire at Pattaya-area home after power cut, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at a two-storey townhouse in the early hours of January 26 after a candle was accidentally left burning, causing flames to spread to the upper floor of the home in Nongprue, East Pattaya.

The incident was reported at around 1:40 a.m., when the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Radio Center received an emergency call about a house fire in Ngam Charoen 3 housing estate. Fire engines from Nongprue Municipality were dispatched to the scene.







Firefighters found intense flames on the second floor of townhouse No. 45/79 and quickly deployed water hoses to contain the blaze. The fire was brought under control in a short time, preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes.

The homeowner, Saengmanee Yokyong, 28, told authorities that her 10-year-old daughter had lit a candle in the bathroom for lighting after the house had been without electricity and water for approximately three months due to unpaid utility bills. The candle was accidentally left unattended, and flames spread after igniting plastic fixtures near the bathtub.





After the fire was extinguished, investigators confirmed that the blaze originated in the bathroom and was caused by the unattended candle. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities noted that the lack of electricity had forced the family to rely on candles for nighttime lighting, which significantly increased fire risk. Damage was largely confined to the bathroom area on the second floor.



































