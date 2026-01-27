February brings a month of festivals and events across Pattaya, Bangkok and Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Explore a selection of Thailand’s key festivals and events taking place in February 2026, featuring major highlights such as Bangkok Design Week, Chiang Mai Flower Festival, Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta, Thailand UFO Days, and the Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet Festival. The calendar also showcases diverse experiences ranging from cultural and heritage celebrations to gastronomy, music, eco-lifestyle, and romantic Valentine’s events across the country—inviting visitors to discover Thailand’s creativity, traditions, and vibrant local charm throughout the month.

Bangkok Design Week 2026

29 January – 8 February 2026

Charoen Krung-Talat Noi, Phra Nakhon, Pak Khlong Talat,

Bang Lamphu–Khao San, and other areas across Bangkok

Highlights:

Design takes over the city as creative districts across Bangkok come alive with exhibitions, workshops, talks, and urban experiences. Discover how design goes beyond aesthetics to drive innovation, sustainability, and everyday life. From local creators to international collaborations, the city becomes a living canvas of ideas.

Thailand Beef Fest 2026

5–7 February 2026

Liab Duan Night Market – Dan Neramit

Bangkok

Highlights:

A festival for true beef lovers, bringing together innovative Thai beef and premium brands from five leading countries in one vibrant marketplace.

Enjoy tastings, live cooking shows, seminars, and business networking with top beef industry experts. An immersive experience of global flavours, culinary creativity, and the future of premium beef in the heart of Bangkok.







Phra Mae Ya Worship Festival 2026

6–15 February 2026

Phra Mae Ya Shrine, Charot Withi Thong Road, Mueang Sukhothai

Sukhothai

Highlights:

Phra Mae Ya Worship Festival 2026 invites visitors to pay respect for good fortune at the sacred Phra Mae Ya Shrine in Sukhothai. The 10-day celebration features grand processions, OTOP shopping, food fairs, amusement rides, and cultural activities. Enjoy nightly entertainment with famous Thai artists, including Pu Pongsit, Lomosonic, Ja Nongpanee, and Younggu.

“On Son Chon Phao Khamcha-i” Cultural Festival 2026

9–15 February 2026

Forecourt of Khamcha-i District Office

Mukdahan

Highlights:

Experience vibrant local heritage through spectacular cultural performances, traditional dances, and immersive light-and-sound shows. Enjoy a special live concert and a showcase of beautiful indigenous textiles and fashion. Don’t miss rare local delicacies and authentic community products that reflect the area’s unique identity.





Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta 2026

11–15 February 2026

Singha Park Chiang Rai, Mueang District

Chiang Rai

Highlights:

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of ASEAN’s largest balloon fiesta with over 30 colourful hot air balloons and international competitions. Enjoy spectacular Night Glow shows, rare open-air Khon performances, and concerts by more than 60 artists in a stunning natural setting.

Music Season Amid the Mountains” Festival 2026

13–15 February 2026

Multipurpose ground in front of Ban Chiao Lan Subdistrict Municipality

Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani

Highlights:

Enjoy three days of live music set against stunning mountain scenery, blending concerts, chill vibes, and outdoor fun. Discover unique local experiences from cultural showcases and cycling adventures to classic cars and colourful balloons. One festival that brings together music, lifestyle, and the must-see highlights of Surat Thani in a single destination.





10th annual Sookjai Organic Fest

13–15 February 2026

Suan Sampran, Sampran District

Nakhon Pathom

Highlights:

Celebrate love and sustainability with organic living, mindful shopping, and green activities in a warm, nature-filled setting. Meet organic farmers from across Thailand, enjoy wholesome food, and gain inspiration for eco-friendly living.

“Phato Rafting & Camping @ Valentine’s Day” 2026

13–15 February 2026

Malin Rafting, Phato District

Chumphon

Highlights:

Escape to nature this Valentine’s with rafting, camping, and misty mountain charm. Enjoy an adventurous raft ride, local cuisine, live music, and a romantic night under the stars.



Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2026

13–15 February 2026

Nong Buak Haad Public Park, Mueang Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai

Highlights:

Experience Chiang Mai’s iconic floral celebration featuring vibrant flower displays, rare ornamental plants, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Highlights include the spectacular floral parade, cultural performances, exhibitions, and OTOP shopping.

Farm Fun Fest 2026

13–15 February 2026

TAT ECO Park, Khao Yai

Nakhon Ratchasima

Highlights:

Enjoy a feel-good, eco-friendly festival blending nature, community vibes, and creative lifestyles. Highlights include local & organic food, live music, craft shopping, and workshops for all ages in a relaxed farm atmosphere.

Thailand UFO Days 2026

13–15 February 2026

From 16.00 – 22.00 Hrs.

Khun Dan Prakanchon Dam

Nakhon Nayok

Highlights:

Transform an ordinary journey into an extraordinary, out-of-this-world experience at Thailand UFO Days 2026 in Nakhon Nayok. Explore the mysteries of the universe through expert-led talk sessions, interactive exhibitions, and immersive activities, all set against the spectacular backdrop of Khun Dan Prakanchon Dam.







King Narai the Great Reign Festival (38th Edition) 2026

13–22 February 2026

Phra Narai Ratchaniwet

Lop Buri

Highlights:

Experience the grandeur of Ayutthaya-era Lopburi at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet, brought to life with spectacular historical parades and immersive cultural showcases. Enjoy traditional performances, light-and-sound storytelling, period costumes, and interactive heritage activities throughout the palace grounds. Stroll through vibrant retro markets, savour local delicacies, and discover OTOP highlights in a celebration of history, culture, and community.

Sea Love You 2026

14 February 2026

Sea Life Time, Laem Sing Beach

Chanthaburi

Highlights:

Celebrate Valentine’s night by the sea with live music and a relaxed beachside vibe. Enjoy an intimate live performance, DJ sets, art workshops, wrap up the evening with fireworks, great food and drinks, and unforgettable seaside memories.







Cold Breeze & Moon and Stars Festival: Ep.3 “Starry Love Story Night” 2026

14 February 2026

Khun Khao Tamnan Phrai Resort

Suan Phueng District

Ratchaburi

Highlights:

Experience a romantic Valentine’s night under the stars in a serene dark-sky setting, perfect for couples and stargazing lovers. Enjoy hands-on astronomy workshops, telescope viewing, live music, art & craft activities, and local food and community products.

“Rak Thoe Tee Rak Thai” Festival 2026

14 February 2026

Ban Rak Thai Village

Mae Hong Son

Highlights:

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in one of Thailand’s most romantic villages at Ban Rak Thai. Enjoy a magical atmosphere with lakeside boat rides, blessings for couples, and official marriage registration ceremonies. Surrounded by misty hills, warm lantern lights, and timeless charm, love gently blossoms here.

Samui Balloon of Love 2026

14–15 February 2026

Umbrella Tree, Nathon Beach, Ko Samui

Surat Thani

Highlights:

Celebrate love by the sea with a romantic beachfront festival featuring hot-air balloons, official marriage registration in the event, sunset views, and dreamy photo spots. Enjoy live music, local Samui cuisine, and creative activities such as mini balloon-making and kite painting.







Pattaya Squid Fair 2026

20–21 February 2026

In front of the Now Hotel Jomtien, Pattaya City

Chon Buri

Highlights:

Step into a seaside fantasy where Pattaya’s fishing village transforms into a world of flavour, music, and imagination. Enjoy fresh squid and seafood delights, live music, creative workshops, and fun beachside activities.

Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet Festival (39th Edition) 2026

20 February – 1 March 2026

Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park (Khao Wang) and surrounding areas

Phetchaburi

Highlights:

Experience the grandeur of Phetchaburi’s rich history and culinary heritage at the Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet Festival 2026. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Khao Wang, the festival showcases dazzling fireworks, captivating cultural performances, and immersive heritage exhibitions. Visitors can also savour renowned local delicacies while enjoying a nostalgic and elegant atmosphere.







Moon Mang Isan Festival (17th Edition): “Sakon Siang Sil” 2026

26 February – 1 March 2026

Chamchuri 1 Convention Hall

Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University

Sakon Nakhon

Highlights:

Immerse yourself in the soul of Isan through music, arts, and cultural heritage.

Experience traditional performances filled with khaen and pong lang sounds that reflect local roots and identity. (TAT)



































