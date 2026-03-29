From bank fear to empty jar Thai pensioner’s 200,000 baht gone without a trace

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 76-year-old retired teacher has filed a police report after 200,000 baht in cash she kept hidden inside her home mysteriously disappeared, highlighting growing fears and unintended consequences linked to call center scams.

The victim, identified as Piyarath, known locally as “Kru Tim,” told Udon Thani police she had withdrawn the money from a bank out of fear of falling victim to scam gangs, after several of her former colleagues reportedly lost funds through fraudulent calls.

Instead, she chose to store the cash inside a glass jar at her home, intending to use it for termite-related repairs.

However, upon returning from a temple retreat earlier this month, she was shocked to find the money missing—leaving only the empty jar behind.

The incident reportedly occurred while her 88-year-old husband was home alone, during which time a regular repair worker had entered the property to fix plumbing issues. While no accusations have been formally confirmed, the woman admitted she is suspicious of the individual, who has since become unreachable.

The delay in reporting the incident was due to uncertainty and concern over whether the money could be recovered. She has now offered a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to the return of the stolen funds.

The case underscores a growing dilemma in Thailand, where fear of increasingly sophisticated scam networks is pushing some individuals—particularly the elderly—to avoid formal banking systems, sometimes exposing them to even greater risks.

Authorities are urging the public to remain cautious, but also to rely on secure financial channels rather than keeping large sums of cash at home.



































