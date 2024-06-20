Friends turn foes in Pattaya knife vs baseball bat brawl

PATTAYA, Thailand – A bizarre and tragicomic brawl between two friends wielding unconventional weapons has left two men critically injured. The uproar erupted opposite the serene backdrop of Huai Yai Temple in east Pattaya on June 18.

Weerayut Chomthalak, 36, was discovered at the scene with a severe head injury. Witnesses described him as bleeding profusely and possibly under the influence, adding a surreal twist to the chaotic scene. His alleged assailant, Thongchai Tiendaeng, 58, also sustained injuries during the altercation, including a conspicuous limp in his right leg. Thongchai, caught red-handed with a knife, was heroically detained by a bystander until police arrived.







Reports indicate that Weerayut and Thongchai were once friends, their relationship woven with playful banter that took a darker turn under circumstances that could only be described as tragicomic. Weerayut, barely coherent in his defence, claimed his jesting sparked Thongchai’s wrath, a misunderstanding that escalated.

In contrast, Thongchai, visibly emoting his plight, confessed to feeling provoked by Weerayut’s intoxicated antics, a conflict that spiralled out of control. Eyewitnesses reported the confrontation escalated into a duel, with Thongchai brandishing his knife and Weerayut wielding a baseball bat.

The altercation drew an audience of bewildered onlookers whose calls for emergency services punctuated the farcical tableau. As authorities pieced together the cinematic sequence through CCTV footage, Pol. Lt. Worawut Kittisirivoranan, Deputy Inspector of Huai Yai Police Station ensured justice for both performers in this tragicomic drama.





































