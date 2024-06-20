Cannabis entrepreneurs rally in Pattaya against government’s narcotic reclassification

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rangsi Jangsombat, President of the Chonburi Cannabis Entrepreneurs for Medical and Economic Purposes Association, spearheaded a coalition of cannabis business operators and affiliates in a staunch opposition to the Thai government’s proposed reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic.

The gathering on June 17, at the Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel was attended by both Thai and foreign cannabis industry stakeholders, marked a unified stand against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s directive to amend the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations. The proposed changes would categorize cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic, limiting its use strictly to medical and health-related purposes.







During the meeting, Rangsi emphasized the association’s objectives, outlining a multifaceted approach:

1. Acting as the voice for its members, the association pledged to submit opposition letters and pursue legal avenues, including seeking compensation, should cannabis be reclassified.

2. Committing to provide accurate information on medical cannabis use to youth, children, and the public.

3. Serving as a liaison to interpret and communicate government regulations affecting cannabis businesses.

4. Keeping members informed about evolving cannabis laws and inviting expert insights.

5. Engaging in community-based initiatives across Thailand.

Rangsi underscored the group’s stance, stating, “We vehemently oppose the government’s move to reclassify cannabis until scientific evidence on its benefits and risks is duly considered. We advocate for its regulation akin to alcohol and tobacco. Should the government proceed, we will pursue legal recourse in the Administrative Court to safeguard the interests of our community enterprises, entrepreneurs, and cultivators facing potential economic losses.”

The coalition plans to present their demands, including a draft of the People’s Cannabis Act, and submit opposition signatures to the Mayor of Pattaya on June 26. Leveraging Pattaya’s special administrative status, they seek to secure an extension for cannabis businesses to continue operations, intending to present their case directly to the Minister of Public Health.





































