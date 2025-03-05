Free Parking Policy in Pattaya – A special treat for tourists visiting Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand –In a move to make every day special for visitors, Pattaya has implemented a new free parking policy. Mayor Beer has addressed concerns about tourists struggling to find parking when visiting Koh Larn. Under the new policy, the Blue Lawn at the Bali Hai Pier in south Pattaya, now offers free parking for both cars and motorcycles every weekend (Saturday-Sunday) and on public holidays from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM.







For those seeking covered parking, the Pattaya Automated Parking Building is available, with a charge starting at 30 Baht per hour for cars. Motorcycles, however, park for free. The mayor emphasized the importance of coming early to secure a spot, as the Blue Lot tends to fill up quickly.

The automated parking facility provides parking tickets and ensures the safety of vehicles. Locals have responded positively, expressing appreciation for the thoughtful approach to enhancing the tourism experience. Some have also suggested the need for more facilities, such as additional restrooms and extended weekday hours for parking.





























