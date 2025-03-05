Security guard victim of snatch theft in Pattaya urges rapid police work

PATTAYA, Thailand – Somkuan Chitphak, a 68-year-old security guard at a condominium in Pattaya, sought assistance from local reporters after he became victim to a snatch theft on March 3. The suspect stole his Samsung A02 smartphone, valued at approximately 4,000 baht, in the early hours of February 28. Somkuan subsequently reported the incident to the Pattaya City Police Station.

According to Somkuan, he was on duty at his usual post when a male suspect, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, arrived on a motorcycle and asked for a drink of water. After finishing the water, the man requested 20 baht, but Somkuan declined. The suspect then engaged him in conversation before suddenly snatching his phone and fleeing on his motorcycle. Somkuan attempted to chase him but, due to his age, was unable to keep up.







Fortunately, CCTV footage captured the incident clearly, and the footage has been handed over to Pattaya police. Investigators are currently reviewing the recordings and conducting further inquiries to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The elderly victim expressed his distress and fear following the incident, urging authorities to swiftly arrest the perpetrator so he can regain a sense of security while continuing his work.























