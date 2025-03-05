Pattaya City resolves issues with drainage system project at Soi Thepprasit 9 connecting Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to discuss the issues surrounding the ongoing drainage system construction project at Soi Thepprasit 9, which connects to Jomtien Beach on March 3. The meeting was held with the project’s management team from Zensiri Development, led by Ratchada Inthakanok, and included other local government officials, council members, and representatives from the construction company.

The project, which was contracted to LB Engineering Co., Ltd., began in July 2022 and was initially scheduled to be completed by April 2024. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work had to be halted temporarily, resulting in significant delays. This has affected businesses, particularly Zensiri Development, whose operations near the project site were disrupted.







Mayor Poramet explained that the delay was caused by unforeseen challenges with the soft soil in the area, which forced the suspension of work on January 8, 2024, to allow for necessary adjustments. Although work resumed on February 3, 2025, the project team encountered further complications with the placement of drainage pipes. These issues led to additional delays as they sought to prevent damage to the pipes during the process.

In response to these concerns, the Mayor reassured the developers and the public that Pattaya City officials are closely monitoring the situation and are actively working to resolve the issues. The City plans to hold further meetings with the contractor to review and adjust the construction plans and ensure that the project proceeds smoothly while minimizing public inconvenience.





























