Free haircuts, appliance repairs & motorbike service for Pattaya residents

Pattaya-Nongprue municipality with the support of the Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities and Jutamart Beauty Salon held a public service day for low income citizens in Pattaya and Jomtien on Sept 2.

People from area communities brought their broken electrical appliances to the Repair & Maintenance Center at Wat Boonsamphan Temple in Jomtien where trained students from the Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College inspected and repaired them for free. The people only had to pay for spare parts that were needed to get the equipment back in working order again.







At the same time, skilled barbers and hair stylists from the Jutamart Beauty Salon were kept busy giving free haircuts and styling to scores of local people. Another service provided was free motorbike inspections, including oil change. The labor service was offered at no cost. Of course the owners of the motorbikes had to pay for spare parts and motor oil.

The Pattaya-Nongprue authorities provide these special public service days for low income earners every 3 months.









































