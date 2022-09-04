Thailand orders safety revamp after 7-year-old girl dies in school bus

Following the death of a seven-year-old girl who was left inside a school van for eight hours in Chonburi province on Tuesday (Aug 30), Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has directed the Education Ministry to find a solution to improve safety for all school vans in the country.

Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, the spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said Gen Prawit recently met with Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong and other officials to discuss the incidents and consider solutions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.







Gen Prawit directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and that the victim’s family be properly cared for. He also charged the agency with developing preventive measures and safety plans to ensure that schoolchildren are safe when riding in school vans.







Minister Treenuch informed the acting premier that an investigation is underway, joined by Peerasak Rattana, secretary-general of the Office of the Private Education and Commission (OPEC) and that more information is expected to be released soon.

The education minister also directed OPEC to form a special committee to assist affected family members and officers investigating the tragedy with information and assistance. (NNT)

































