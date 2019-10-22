Free dental checks provided for HHNFT kids

Kids from Ban Euaaree and under the care of the Human Help Network Thailand Foundation were “treated” to free dental care Oct. 17 at Wat Yanasangwararam to commemorate the 6-year anniversary of the Oct. 24 passing of H.H. Somdet Phra Sangharaj Chao Kroma Luang Vajiranyanasangworn.

The event, sponsored by Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital, took place a week early so it would not conflict with activities on the actual day of the anniversary.

The public was also invited to take part in the dental day, and in all 48 people, mostly children but adults as well, took advantage of the offer.