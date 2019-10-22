HM the King strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty

HM the King has stripped his royal noble consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife for her own benefit.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal command issued Monday came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.

Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.

In May, HM the King named Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation.

A statement published on the government gazette website accused her of attempting to prevent Queen Suthida from being crowned and abusing her royal status.

According to the statement, Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra had “expressed her opposition and exerted her pressure in every possible way” regarding Queen Suthida’s elevation to the throne as the Queen of Thailand, and also sought to have the king appoint her to the role instead.

HM the King subsequently bestowed Ms Sineenatra the title of Royal Noble Consort in July in the hope that she would “lessen her pressure” and change tact, the statement added.

Instead, Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra continued to display “ambition” and overstepped her authority by engaging in many royal court activities without HM the King’s approval, the statement said.

“Her actions are considered disloyal, ungrateful, and ungracious of His Majesty’s kindness,” the statement added. “They caused division among the royal servants and misunderstanding among the public; these amount to acts of sabotage against the country and the institution.”

She was subsequently stripped of all royal ranks, decorations and military titles; Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra previously held an army rank of major-general. (Agencies)