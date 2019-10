Over 300 youth and senior contenders from 42 countries are competing in the 2019 Thailand Pattaya Open Chess Championship October 19-23 at the Bay Beach Resort Jomtien.

The Thailand Chess Association is hosting the competition in association with 101 Chess Academy and Pattaya Chess Club.

The event is taking place after the success of the Pattaya Rapid & Simultaneous Chess Festival 2019 earlier in October.

The closing ceremonies will be held at Bay Beach Resort Jomtien on October 23.