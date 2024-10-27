Former Chinese bank executive arrested in Pattaya for 200 million baht loan fraud

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese national, 49-year-old Wang Luan Fa, was arrested in Pattaya by officers from the Chonburi Immigration Police on October 25. Wang, who had been evading an arrest warrant from his home country for fraud and forgery, was found hiding in a hotel room.

According to Pol. Col. Napatsapong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of the Chonburi Immigration Police, the agency received information from the Chinese Embassy indicating that Wang was wanted for his involvement in a loan fraud scheme in Hebei, China. He allegedly colluded with others to forge documents, resulting in losses of 45 million yuan (approximately 225 million baht).



Following the crime, Wang fled to Pattaya, where he had been residing for about two months. During the investigation, authorities discovered approximately 170,000 baht in cash in his possession. Wang confessed to entering Thailand illegally via the Cambodian border and explained that he committed the fraud to pay off debts.

Wang has been taken into custody and will be handed over to the Nong Prue Police Station for further legal action.













































