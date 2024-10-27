Man arrested for stabbing after losing fight while visiting liquor shop in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Navin Sinthurat, along with his team from Banglamung Police Station, apprehended 48-year-old Phean or Phai Duangsawat near the scene of a stabbing incident at the bridge in Naklua at 2:06 AM on October 25.

The incident unfolded when 30-year-old Kittichai Aromyen, also known as Pop, was attacked with a sharp object, suffering injuries to his left wrist and back. Following the assault, Kittichai reported the crime to the police, leading to the identification of Phean as the suspect.



Police surrounded the area and found Phean hiding under the bridge where the attack occurred. He was still wearing a blood-stained shirt and attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended with a 50-centimeter knife in his possession. Upon questioning, Phean confessed to stabbing Kittichai, claiming it was in self-defense after a previous altercation between them.

He explained that during an encounter while buying alcohol, Kittichai and a friend confronted him, leading to a physical fight. Phean stated he grabbed a pair of scissors from his bag and stabbed Kittichai four to five times in an attempt to protect himself. After the incident, Phean retrieved a knife, fearing retaliation, and disposed of the scissors in a nearby sea before hiding under the bridge.

Phean has been detained by the police, along with the weapon, and will face legal proceedings for his actions.













































