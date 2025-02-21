Foreigners’ perception of police in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The role of police in Pattaya has long been a topic of discussion among foreigners living in or visiting the city. While law enforcement exists to maintain order, perceptions vary widely, with some viewing their actions as necessary while others feel unfairly targeted.

Ticketing and Enforcement

One common belief is that police officers in Pattaya are primarily focused on issuing fines. “Cops are out there to issue tickets. Maybe it’s not supposed to be that way, but their bosses aren’t out there with them, and there have to be some kind of KPIs,” one expat noted. Many believe that foreigners are an easy target due to common infractions such as not having the proper license. “Cops go for the easy tickets. That’s the same everywhere I’ve lived.”

However, others argue that this is simply a part of life in Thailand. “Fair or not, it’s their country. You don’t like it, nobody forces anyone to stay in Thailand.” The rules are in place, and those who follow them generally have fewer problems.







Foreigners as Targets

Some expats acknowledge that being a foreigner makes them more visible and, therefore, more likely to be stopped. “It’s the same in most countries in the world: a foreigner can be more targeted because he is more visible, and he will pay on the spot. Just respect the rules.”

The presence of certain types of tourists has also influenced public perception. “Given that Pattaya is full of foreigners that are pathetic creeps with money, the police should triple their efforts against them,” one individual suggested, reflecting the belief that some visitors bring trouble upon themselves.



Experiences with Law Enforcement

Not all interactions with Pattaya police are negative. Some long-term residents insist that as long as they obey the law, they have no issues. “Lived in Thailand 25 years – never had a problem. Mind you, I never broke the law either.”

Another foreigner shared their experience: “I got pulled over at a stop not long ago. Helmet, license, IDP, insurance card, and registration. Krap krap, OK. Mai pen rai.” Others have found the police to be professional and fair in their dealings. “I was once booked along with loads of Thais for no helmet at a checkpoint. When it came to my turn, the officer stood to attention and saluted, telling me no helmet and asked for my license. Showed him my Thai driving license. He was polite and friendly as I was, issued a fine for no helmet. Fair enough, paid it, and I was on my way. Not bad for riding bikes and driving cars around Thailand for 30 years—one motoring offence.”







Avoiding Trouble

For those looking to avoid any run-ins with the police, the simplest advice is to follow the rules. “Walking is free, and they don’t charge anything, buddy. Trust me, I do it and never get a fine.”

While perceptions of the Pattaya police force differ, one thing remains clear: knowing and respecting the laws of Thailand significantly reduces the likelihood of encountering issues.































