Thailand to train 100,000 workers English and hospitality skills to tackle tourism labor shortages

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Labor is partnering with Thammasat University and other educational institutions to address labor shortages in Thailand’s tourism and service industries.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to make 2025 the “Golden Year of Tourism.” The Department of Skill Development is leading a nationwide training program to equip 100,000 workers across 62 provinces with essential skills. The program aims to strengthen the workforce in hospitality, restaurants, and freelance services.







The training targets three groups, which are current employees in the tourism and service industries, vocational and university students, and independent workers such as online vendors and freelancers.

Participants will enroll in one of two main courses. The first is an 18-hour course for 60,000 people, while the second is a more intensive 30-hour course for 10,000 people. Both programs use a hybrid learning model. Students will complete online lessons via Zoom before attending in-person training at designated locations in each province.



In addition, 30,000 participants will have the opportunity to join a 30-hour English language course. This program will be delivered through an e-learning platform. Graduates will receive a Common European Framework of Reference for Languages certification from the Thammasat University Language Institute, confirming their English proficiency at an internationally recognized standard.

This initiative is more than just a skills program. It is a step toward strengthening Thailand’s workforce and boosting the economy. For those interested, more information is available from the Department of Skill Development at 02-245-1707. (NNT)































