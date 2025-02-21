Traveling in and around Pattaya – The pros and cons of baht buses and public transport

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya offers various public transport options, with baht buses (songthaews), public buses, and taxis being the most common ways for locals and tourists to get around. Each mode of transport has its advantages and drawbacks, with safety, convenience, and pricing being key concerns.

Baht Buses: Cheap but Controversial

Baht buses are the most recognizable form of transport in Pattaya. These modified pickup trucks follow fixed routes and charge a small fare, making them a budget-friendly way to travel. However, concerns about reckless driving and passenger safety have been raised by both locals and visitors.







“I keep off baht buses; the drivers are reckless with people on the back, driving fast over bumps and braking quickly. So many stupid people ride on the back, not knowing that if you fall off, your health insurance would be void!” Many passengers, unaware of the risks, continue to ride standing on the back rails, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Despite these safety concerns, baht buses remain a popular choice due to their affordability and availability. Riders looking for a safer option should sit inside the vehicle or opt for alternative transportation.



Public Buses: A Safer Alternative?

Pattaya has introduced public buses as a more structured alternative to baht buses. These larger buses operate on designated routes and provide a more comfortable experience for longer trips. However, the system still faces challenges, particularly in driver training and passenger safety.

"As for the big buses, I always try and get a seat behind the driver so I can give him a boot if I see him falling asleep. A lot goes down to poor training." Driver fatigue and inadequate training continue to be concerns, though public buses are generally regarded as a safer and more predictable alternative to baht buses.







Taxis: A Convenient but Costly Option

Taxis in Pattaya provide a more comfortable and direct way to get around compared to baht buses and public buses. They are ideal for travelers who prioritize convenience and safety. However, fares can be significantly higher, and some drivers refuse to use the meter, leading to overcharging issues.

Additionally, ride-hailing services like Bolt and Grab have become popular alternatives, often offering lower fares than traditional taxis. These services provide upfront pricing, which helps avoid fare disputes, making them a preferred option for many visitors.







The Future of Public Transport in Pattaya

As Pattaya continues to develop, improving public transport safety and efficiency will be crucial for both residents and visitors. While baht buses remain the dominant form of local transport, stricter regulations and improved road safety measures could enhance their reliability. Meanwhile, public buses provide a more organized solution, but further investment in driver training and infrastructure is needed to make them a truly viable alternative.

Taxis and ride-hailing services offer a more comfortable but costly option, which remains attractive for those willing to pay for convenience.

For now, travelers should remain cautious, choosing their mode of transport wisely based on safety, comfort, and budget.
































