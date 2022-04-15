Foreigners and Thais get into a chaotic free for all on Pattaya night strip

An Italian man was injured when an argument between two groups of foreigners erupted into a street brawl on a central Pattaya nightlife strip.

Waranya Sikasri, 34, brought Vincenzo Cammarata, 32, to Pattaya Police Station late April 13. He had a busted lip and other facial injuries.



Cammarata claimed he and Waranya were sitting on a motorbike outside a closed bar on Soi LK Metro, chatting to her friends from a venue there when a group of foreign men attacked them for no reason.

Investigation by Pattaya police, however, showed the Italian was lying. Security camera video showed he got into an argument with the other men, which quickly escalated to a fistfight.







Five off-duty security guards from a nearby bar joined in with yet another group of Thais looking for trouble nearby jumped in and began kicking foreigners who hit the ground.

The security guards, pulled in by police April 14, claimed they were trying to break up the brawl when the foreigners began hitting them, so they were simply defending themselves.

Nearly everyone involved in the street fight were hauled into Pattaya Police Station, with the security guards acknowledging assault charges.

Police did not release the names of all the perpetrators, pending the ongoing investigation. Officers said not all foreigners involved were cooperating and there were many conflicting statements.































