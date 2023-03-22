Pattaya turns Irish shamrock green on St. Patrick’s Day

Pattaya’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returned for the first time since 2019, with plenty of green and orange filling the streets.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Irish Ambassador H.E. Patrick Bourne joined Rev. Sukhum Thanasing of the Father Ray Foundation to kick off the March 17 parade at the Alcazar Theater.

Floats decorated in green and orange moved down Second Road to Soi 4, back along Beach Road to South Road and back to the theater.

The annual event organized by the Father Ray Foundation was canceled 2019-2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.





































