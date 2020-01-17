Foreigner, 2 Thais hurt in East Pattaya motorbike collision

A foreign man was left unconscious and two others hurt when two motorbikes collided in East Pattaya.

All unidentified, the victims were taken to a nearby hospital following the Jan. 14 wreck on the railway-parallel road behind Thamsamakee Temple.

Witnesses said the foreigner was driving a Yamaha X-Max with a Thai woman on the back when a Thai man in his early 20s cut them off to cross the train tracks. The two bikes collided and flew in different directions.

The foreigner suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when paramedics arrived around 10 p.m. The two Thais suffered cuts and road rash.

