A drug user was arrested for allegedly stealing a smartphone from a Chinese tourist on Walking Street.

Pattrawuth Naywachuen, 24, was captured by police as he ran with an Apple iPhone XR down Walking Street, its owner in hot pursuit, shouting for help.

Victim Ouyang Feifei said Pattrawuth stole her phone.

Talking incoherently, the suspect was drug tested and found to be high on methamphetamines. He was charged with theft and use of a Class 1 narcotic.