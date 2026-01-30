Pattaya braces for warmer days, morning fog and dust buildup

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas will continue to experience cool conditions in the early morning hours, followed by warmer temperatures during the day, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand will see a slight rise in temperatures with light morning fog, as the moderate high-pressure system covering the region weakens. Despite this, cooler-to-cold conditions persist in the North and Northeast, while the Central region — including Pattaya, Bangkok and the metropolitan area — the Eastern region and the South will feel cool weather in the morning.







For Pattaya and the eastern seaboard, residents can expect cool mornings with occasional light rain in some areas. Easterly winds continue to affect the Eastern region, prompting authorities to advise motorists to exercise caution in fog-prone areas, especially during early morning travel.

In the South, rainfall remains limited as the moderate northeast monsoon continues to influence the lower Gulf of Thailand and southern provinces. Sea conditions in the lower Gulf are moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 metres, while the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are seeing waves of around 1 metre. Small boats are advised to proceed with caution.

Air quality remains a concern, with the accumulation of dust and haze at moderate to relatively high levels across the North, Central region, Bangkok and the East, including Pattaya. Poor ventilation conditions are contributing to reduced air circulation, raising health concerns for vulnerable groups.

For Pattaya and nearby areas, temperatures are expected to range between 21–24°C in the early morning, rising to daytime highs of around 33–35°C. Authorities continue to urge the public to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions and to remain alert when traveling through areas affected by fog and haze.



































