Police clarify arrest of British tourist; deny allegations of assault and theft at Pattaya jail

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi’s top police officials have publicly addressed allegations from a British tourist who claimed he was assaulted, detained, and robbed by Pattaya police. The controversy arose after UK media outlet Daily Mail reported that Andrew Cart Hopkins, 55, was arrested twice, allegedly mistreated by officers, and forced to sleep in unsanitary conditions over a minor incident.

At a press conference on February 4, held at the Pattaya City Police Station, Chonburi Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatakiet Jindakuansanong led the briefing alongside Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit and other officials. Also present was Apinya Wityanikorn, manager of the residence, where the incident initially occurred.







According to Apinya, Hopkins was heavily intoxicated, causing disturbances and damaging the property’s entrance barrier. Staff reported the incident to the police, who detained him to prevent further disruption. However, after being released, Hopkins allegedly returned to the same location, continued his disruptive behavior, and frightened residents, leading to his second arrest.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatakiet refuted claims that Hopkins was arrested simply for bumping into a traffic sign, clarifying that he was taken into custody following multiple complaints from the public. He also denied accusations of police theft, asserting that Hopkins’ valuables were properly documented and returned upon his release. Authorities emphasized that the detention facility shown in viral images was not an accurate representation of the actual holding area.



To counter the negative portrayal of Pattaya’s law enforcement, Chonburi police plan to formally request the British Embassy to assist in correcting misinformation. They stressed that all actions taken against Hopkins were in accordance with legal procedures and aimed at maintaining public order and safety.

















































