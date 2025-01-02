New Year merit-making ceremony held at temple in Pattaya to bless the year 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Wat Suthawat, Phra Maha Thaworn Thanavaro, Chief Monk of Banglamung District and Abbot of the temple, presided over a New Year merit-making ceremony to bless the arrival of 2025 on January 1. The event attracted a large gathering of Buddhist devotees eager to participate in the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony was conducted simply within the temple’s main hall, without the traditional almsgiving of dry food. Instead, attendees were encouraged to bring savory and sweet dishes to offer as morning meals to the monks residing at the temple. This act of merit-making was intended to bring blessings, prosperity, and good fortune to the participants and their families as they welcomed the New Year.



In addition to offering food, attendees listened to a dharma sermon delivered by the monks. The teachings provided guidance and moral principles for leading a life of mindfulness and wisdom, offering insights to overcome challenges and achieve personal goals in accordance with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

The tradition of New Year merit-making has been practiced since ancient times with three key objectives. First, it aims to extend one’s lifespan through acts of compassion, such as releasing animals and providing food to monks, which symbolizes the gift of life. Second, it promotes wealth accumulation through acts of generosity, which are believed to bring prosperity. Lastly, it honors benefactors—by giving appropriate necessities to those still living and making merit in memory of those who have passed.

Over time, this custom has become deeply ingrained in Thai society, fostering a culture of kindness and generosity. These values have made Thailand a land known for its harmonious and merit-based community spirit.







































