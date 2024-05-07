Pattaya health department initiates influenza vaccination drive for elderly citizens

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Health Department took proactive steps to combat influenza by organizing a vaccination drive at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Naklua on May 6. Led by certified head nurse, Na-anya Jantarakan, alongside disease control and prevention officers, the initiative aimed to administer vaccines targeting four strains of the flu.







The team actively engaged with the community, encouraging individuals from various vulnerable groups to avail themselves of the free vaccination services. Target groups included chronic patients suffering from conditions such as pulmonary obstruction, heart ailments, renal failure, asthma, cerebrovascular disorders, diabetes, and those undergoing cancer chemotherapy.

Furthermore, the drive prioritized elderly citizens aged 65 and above, individuals with disabilities unable to assist themselves, those with encephalitis, immunocompromised individuals, as well as obese individuals with a weight exceeding 100 kilograms or a body mass index (BMI) surpassing 35 kilograms per square meter. Pregnant women in their fourth month of pregnancy were also encouraged to participate.









Participants were reminded to bring their national identification cards, essential for eligibility verification and accurate data recording. Disease control and prevention officers ensured that vaccination services were readily available in various communities upon request, with no cost incurred for the beneficiaries.





































