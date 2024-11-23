Foreign tourist found dead floating at Wong Amat Beach in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man, aged approximately 40-50 years old, was discovered dead after being washed ashore at Wong Amat Beach in Pattaya on the morning of November 22. The body was found by local residents, who immediately alerted emergency services.

Upon arrival, rescue teams and police cordoned off the area to prevent onlookers from crowding the scene. The body was recovered from the water, identified as a foreign male, approximately 170-180 cm tall, wearing black pants but no shirt. He had a gold watch, a gold necklace, and a gold ring, though no identification documents were found.

An elderly woman, identified as Mrs. Phraw Phinyoying, 83, reported that a fisherman had informed her around 6:00 AM about the body floating near the beach and heading towards the shore. She then contacted authorities for assistance.

While no signs of foul play were detected, the police suspect the man may have suffered from a sudden health issue, as no witnesses saw him fall into the water. Minor abrasions were found on his body, consistent with contact with rocks or rough surfaces. The body was taken to Banglamung Hospital for further examination and to await identification from family members.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death, with initial assumptions pointing to a possible health complication while the man was walking or exercising on the beach early in the morning.

















































