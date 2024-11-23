Electrician dies after fatal shock while repairing ceiling fan at agogo bar on Walking Street Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred at a popular Pattaya bar when a 32-year-old electrician was electrocuted while attempting to repair a ceiling fan at an agogo bar on Walking Street on November 21.

At approximately 7:06 PM, the Pattaya rescue team was notified of the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a crowd of tourists gathered around, and a distraught woman, identified as 38-year-old Rangsiya (surname withheld), who was in deep sorrow, crying uncontrollably. She informed the rescue team that her husband, Phayom Damrong, had been electrocuted while repairing the ceiling fan.

Rescue workers discovered Phayom’s lifeless body on the ceiling near the entrance of the bar. It took the team over 30 minutes to carefully remove his body, as he had been stuck in the ceiling, and there was still an electric current leaking from the wires.

Rangsiya shared that before the incident, her husband had gone up to the ceiling to fix the fan. She recalled that his last words were to tell her to try turning on the fan. She then heard the sound of sparks and called out to him, but he did not respond. When she climbed up to check on him, she found him unconscious and immediately called the rescue team, but it was too late.

















































